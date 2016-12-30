CLEARED: I-55 accident stalled rush hour traffic - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

CLEARED: I-55 accident stalled rush hour traffic

Posted by Bob Burks, Digital Content Producer
Source: MDOT Source: MDOT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Northbound traffic on I-55 is almost at a standstill as AMR and Jackson Police work an accident at mile marker 99.

The accident involves a waste management truck and three lanes of traffic are blocked.

Traffic is backed up past the Waterworks Curve.

No word on injuries, but we are working to get you more information.

