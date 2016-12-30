Education funding still a controversial issue for state lawmakers

Days before the start of Mississippi's 2017 Legislature, it remains to be seen what changes Republican leaders might support in education funding.



The nonprofit group EdBuild was hired to recommend changes, but the leader said Wednesday that recommendations were not finished yet. EdBuild CEO Rebecca Sibilia says she wants to hand them to lawmakers by Saturday.



Sibilia says EdBuild probably won't recommend less money than Mississippi currently spends. Republican House Speaker Philip Gunn has said he's looking for more efficiency, not less money. But changes would likely result in losses for some districts unless lawmakers increase total spending.



Lawmakers have fully funded the current Mississippi Adequate Education Program only twice since enacting it in 1997. From 2009 through now, funding has fallen a cumulative $1.9 billion short.



