Hinds DA's trial finishes 8th day

The trial of Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith continued Friday. A retired Jackson firefighter took the stand for the defense, as well as Christopher Butler's current lawyer and the judge who is presiding at Butler's

Smith is being accused of hindering prosecution in the Butler case and because the criminal case against Butler is ongoing,

Hinds County Circuit Judge Jeff Weill was not able to answer many of the questions asked in court, other than he had been intimidated by the district attorney in the past.

Judge Weill says Smith sent him threatening text messages following a day in court when Smith's assistant's phone had been confiscated.

Former Assistant Fire Chief Tony Davis was called in by the defense hoping to discredit one of the state's key witnesses that took the stand earlier this week.

"Robert Henderson is "Too Sweet." Been knowing him for fifteen years," said Davis.

"Do you have an opinion of his honesty?" asked Waide

"Oh yes, I do," replied Davis.

"What's That?" asked Waide.

"He's a liar, a conman, and a confidence person," said Davis.

Davis said money isn't an issue for the Smiths and that they would have no need to take or ask for money from anyone, including Too Sweet or Butler.

The state, however, says Davis' character and testimony could be questionable since court documents from a prior case show investigators believed Davis has lied to them in the past

The trial will pick back up next week after the weekend and 'observed' new year holiday on Monday.

