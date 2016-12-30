Friday night crash victims recovering after rollover, ejection on I-55 south

JPD Commander Tyree Jones says the victims involved in an accident late Friday night are recovering.

Friday night officials and emergency crews worked a serious accident on I-55 southbound near the Pearl Street exit.

One vehicle was involved and four people were on board. One of the people inside the car was thrown out from the crash and fell off the bridge.

Authorities say all of the victims involved were taken to local hospitals.

The accident affected traffic for close to an hour and a half.

It's unknown what caused the crash.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.