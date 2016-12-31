Home surveillance cameras used to deter crime

Residents are taking proactive measures to keep their home and their families safe. You are no longer just seeing surveillance cameras at local businesses, but now at residential homes.

Detective Josh Frazier said, "If a criminal sees a camera they are less likely to commit a crime."

It's a trend sweeping neighborhoods across the metro area to deter crime. Residents are installing home surveillance cameras for protection.

Frazier said, "There are so many benefits. You know who is at your front door. Potentially, the camera will alert you if anyone is at your front door. You know if you need to call the police and you have video to give to the police if you need to."

Clinton Police Detective Josh Frazier said the cameras are small and can be installed anywhere inside or outside of your home.

3 On Your Side used surveillance pictures and video from a home system to air alerting neighbors about a prowler and to be on the lookout. Frazier said the systems are so advanced footage can be accessed at your fingertips.

Frazier said, "There are internet based cameras all over the place now. They feed right into your smart phone that are wireless and bluetooth connected. You can see who is at your front door via your smart phone."

The cameras range from inexpensive devices that can be found at your local big box stores to more advanced devices that have more features.

Frazier said, "We are seeing it more and more everyday. People are installing home security cameras and we are actually able to collect footage and solve crimes."

