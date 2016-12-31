One arrested after north Jackson armed robbery and assault - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

One arrested after north Jackson armed robbery and assault

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Laron Clay - Source: JPD Laron Clay - Source: JPD
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Jackson Police Department has arrested one man after a robbery in north Jackson. 

29-year-old Laron Clay was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of armed robbery and burglary of an occupied dwelling. According to a tweet from JPD, Clay and another unidentified man burglarized a north Jackson apartment and assaulted and robbed two victims. 

No serious injuries were reported. 

