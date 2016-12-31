One arrested after north Jackson armed robbery and assault

The Jackson Police Department has arrested one man after a robbery in north Jackson.

29-year-old Laron Clay was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of armed robbery and burglary of an occupied dwelling. According to a tweet from JPD, Clay and another unidentified man burglarized a north Jackson apartment and assaulted and robbed two victims.

No serious injuries were reported.

