Missing 18-wheeler driver involved in Yazoo County crash found

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
YAZOO COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The driver of an 18-wheeler, that went missing after a rollover accident in Yazoo County Saturday, has been located.

MHP Corporal Eric Henry said the driver, Micheal Herbert Weaver of Woodland, was found in the wood line of I-55 with minor injuries. Officials say the driver will be charged with DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, and careless driving.

Authorities believe alcohol played a factor in the crash.

We're told the driver was taken to a local hospital. Authorities said around 7:30 p.m. Saturday MHP responded to Yazoo County on I-55 at the 136mm southbound to a 18-wheeler rollover.

The 18 wheeler was traveling south when the driver lost control and struck the bridge guardrail before overturning.

Authorities were told, by a witness, that the driver ran into the woods and we were also told that the driver was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle.

The rig was hauling sweet potatoes that spilled on the shoulder of the roadway. The right southbound lane of I-55 will be closed for several hours until wreckage is cleaned up.

The registration of the truck came back to WFT LLC out of Summit.

