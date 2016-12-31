5 Mississippi State women tipoff SEC slate on New Year's Day

Press Release from Mississippi State Athletics

After winning 14-straight in a challenging non-conference slate, No. 5 Mississippi State opens 2017 and the Southeastern Conference portion of its schedule with a New Year’s Day tilt against LSU.

Tip from Humphrey Coliseum is set for 2 p.m., with doors opening at 1 p.m. Tickets cost $5 for adults, while admission is free for youth high school age and under.

Aramark will offer a traditional New Year’s meal of black-eyed peas, cabbage and cornbread to the first 200 fans. Bully’s Kidz Kourt opens at 1 and offers inflatables and other games.

SEC Network will broadcast the contest nationally. WKBB-FM 100.9 will have the radio call in the Golden Triangle area, and WCNA-FM 95.9 will carry the game in the Tupelo, Corinth and Oxford areas. Fans can listen to the free audio stream at hailstate.com/plus.

MSU heads into SEC play the league’s only unbeaten team and one of just five teams in the nation without a loss. State is coming off an impressive 106-30 win against Northwestern State on Wednesday, the second-largest margin of victory in program history.

State, who was picked to finish second in the league in the preseason, seeks to win its league opener for the third-straight year. The Bulldogs also seek a second-consecutive victory against the Lady Tigers (11-2) after winning 71-52 in Baton Rouge last season.