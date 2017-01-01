Six car crash in Copiah Co. sends two people to hospital

A six-car crash sent two people to the hospital early Sunday morning.

According to MHP, officials responded to the accident around 3:30 a.m. in Copiah County on I-55 north. Authorities say a white Audi was rear ended by a Nissan Maxima in the northbound lanes of I-55, which caused four more vehicles traveling northbound to rear end each other trying to avoid collision with the first accident.

After the Maxima struck the Audi, the Maxima went off the roadway and caught fire.

The vehicle was fully engulfed by fire. MHP says there were minor injuries in the crash.

Two people were transported to Hardy Wilson Hospital.

Officials say three drivers involved in the crash left the scene on foot and later reported their vehicles as stolen. Authorities believe alcohol played a major factor in the crash.

The investigation is still ongoing.

