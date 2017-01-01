Victim of New Year's Day shooting identified

JPD is investigating a Sunday evening shooting that has left one man in critical condition.

The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Perez Rodriguez. He was taken to UMMC and is recovering, but in critical condition. Officials say he was shot in the upper torso.

The shooting took place near Bonita Street.

Authorities say the victim was with one other Hispanic man, but that man was not injured. Officials are looking for a suspect in a dark silver or gray four-door vehicle, believed to have been occupied by three or four men.

JPD on scene of a shooting at White Oak St. near Bonita St. Hispanic male, 27, shot, being transported to UMMC. Condition is critical. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) January 1, 2017

Right now authorities do not have a motive.

We will continue to update this story as more information become available.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.