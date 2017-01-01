Man charged with Rankin County woman's murder

A man has been arrested and charged with a Rankin County woman's death.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said officials received the call around 5:20 p.m. on New Year's Eve from the Pelachatchie residence, which is near the Crossroads Community.

Bailey said the caller stated that a female at the residence had accidentally shot herself in the chest.

Rankin County Deputies along with Rankin County Constable Gary Windham, Walters Fire Department and Pafford Ambulance Service responded to the address.

We're told when first responders arrived on scene, they found 42-year-old Amy Renee Stewart with a shotgun wound to the chest.

Medical personnel performed CPR, but were unable to revive the victim who passed away at the scene.

Rankin County Sheriff’s Department Investigators responded and began to process the residence as a crime scene due to the suspicious circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Authorities say the victim’s roommate, John Preston Finch had inconsistencies in his stories. And after consulting with District Attorney Michael Guest, Finch was placed under arrest and transported to the Rankin County Jail. Finch has been charged with murder.

Rankin County Coroner David Ruth has requested an autopsy.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing, but no additional arrests are anticipated.

