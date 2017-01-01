National Weather Service issues dense fog advisory through Monday

The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a dense fog advisory, which is in effect until 8 a.m. Monday. Visibility is at a quarter of a mile or less at times and very low visibility could be hazardous to travel.

The advisory covers Sunday, Jan. 01, 2017 at 7:29 p.m - Monday, Jan. 02, 2017 at 8:00 a.m.

The following counties are affected: Attala, Bolivar, Carroll, Choctaw, Clay, Grenada, Hinds, Holmes, Humphreys, Issaquena, Kemper, Lauderdale, Leake, Leflore, Lowndes, Madison, Montgomery, Neshoba, Newton, Noxubee, Oktibbeha, Rankin, Scott, Sharkey, Sunflower, Warren, Washington, Webster, Winston, and Yazoo.

