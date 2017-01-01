City Councilman wants to crack-down on violence toward police

One Jackson City Council member is fed up with violence toward police.

After an officer was grazed by a bullet last week, Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes says he plans to offer a reward for anyone who helps catch the criminals involved.

"When you have a problem in the community, who are you gonna call?" asked Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes. "You're not gonna call a dope boy or something like that, and we can't tolerate these officers being shot at like it's okay," Stokes said.

Councilman Stokes is taking action after a Jackson police officer was shot last week by a carjacking suspect who remains on the loose.

"They say he was scraped by a bullet. That means a few inches to the left or to the right, he could've been killed, and that's not anything we take lightly," he said.

The suspect is only a teenager.

The Councilman is urging parents to speak with their children about the seriousness of shooting at law enforcement.

"In the beginning. Not in the middle and not in the end, talk to your family members. Tell your family members that shooting at police officers is not and will not be tolerated, nor will it be accepted in the City of Jackson."

Councilman Stokes plans to propose $2,500 reward at the next council meeting for anyone who provides information leading to the suspects' arrest and conviction.

"We need to look at anywhere we can find this money, because we need these young people off the street. Because if they'll shoot at a police officer, they'll shoot at you or me."

Stokes suggested the money would come from the general fund.

The meeting to discuss the reward will be January 10.

