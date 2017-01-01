Ole Miss ladies win SEC opener to improve to 12-2

Press Release from Ole Miss Athletics

Behind a double-double from senior Shequila Joseph with 15 points and a career-best 13 rebounds the Ole Miss women's basketball team (12-2, 1-0 SEC) picked up its third consecutive win in its SEC opener with a 73-64 win over Arkansas on New Year's Day. The win was the 11th straight home win for the Rebels and the sixth straight overall win.

Arkansas (11-3, 0-1 SEC) made things interesting in the fourth quarter using a 12-0 run coupled with a 3:03 scoring drought by Ole Miss to cut the lead to under 10 points with 1:44 left, but Ole Miss sealed the win late with a bucket from Joseph and free throws from Erika Sisk and Alissa Alston, earning the win in front of a national television audience.

For the second time this season Ole Miss had two double doubles led by Joseph's 15 and 13. Shandricka Sessom added 11 points and 10 rebounds for her team-leading third double-double of the season. Sisk also hit double digit assists for the second time this season with 10 helpers. Shelby Gibson added 12 points of the bench - for her second consecutive game in double figures and sixth of the season.

