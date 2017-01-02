Coming up on WLBT: Expect possible severe weather

It's feeling spring like in winter, and that could cause a problem today with our weather. Meteorologist Patrick Ellis will have your first alert forecast the minute you join us.
This holiday weekend did not go crime free unfortunately. JPD is investigating the city's latest shooting. We'll have details.
Clinton residents are taking a stance against crime in their city. We'll tell you more about what they're doing at 6.
See you in 10.
~Joy
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
Police said a woman was driving her two small children to daycare when she was shot and killed.More >>
White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has been removed from the National Security Council, according to media reports.More >>
The teenager’s aunt says her nephew was a victim of the system and of heroin.More >>
Classmates and sorority sisters rallied around a former Northern Kentucky student in her battle against stage 3 gastrointestinal cancer, but police now believe she never had cancer.More >>
A Memphis mother of five was shot and killed the same day as filing an Order of Protection against her husband.More >>
The U.S. government is reviewing a Ford recall of thousands of cars, SUVs and vans that can run low on coolant, overheat and catch fire after the company proposed a remedy that doesn't fix the coolant problem.More >>
Video shows the suspect reach into the stroller and put his hands on the baby. A woman moves to block him from the child, and someone else rushes over and shoves the man away.More >>
The man’s girlfriend says a group of men made derogatory comments directed at her, and when her boyfriend confronted them, they knocked his hat in the water.More >>
The pilot ejected from the jet and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.More >>
