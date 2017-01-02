Coming up on WLBT: Expect possible severe weather - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Coming up on WLBT: Expect possible severe weather

Posted by Joy Redmond, News Anchor
Connect

It's feeling spring like in winter, and that could cause a problem today with our weather. Meteorologist Patrick Ellis will have your first alert forecast the minute you join us. 

This holiday weekend did not go crime free unfortunately. JPD is investigating the city's latest shooting. We'll have details. 

Clinton residents are taking a stance against crime in their city. We'll tell you more about what they're doing at 6. 

See you in 10. 

~Joy

Powered by Frankly