One person arrested in shooting death of Meridian 3-year-old

One person has been arrested in Meridian after the shooting death of a toddler.

According to WTOK, The Meridian Police Department has taken one person into custody after responding to a call Friday at 9:30 pm at Azalea Park Apartments.

Sgt. Dareall Thompson said a 3-year-old was killed after being shot.

The identity of the person charged has not been released, but is charged with possession of a stolen firearm and tampering with evidence.

Thompson tells WTOK that person is also charged with manslaughter for leaving the gun unattended.

