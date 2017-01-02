Vicksburg man struck by lightning while duck hunting with friends

A 20-year-old Vicksburg man was struck by lightning early Monday as he and three others were duck hunting in the Mahanna Wildlife Management area.

Warren County officials say he sustained no major injuries and just suffered a severe headache after the event. He was taken to River Region Hospital in Vicksburg for evaluation.

He was hunting with a small hunting party when the strike occurred. His name is not being released at this time.

We will update this story as soon as we know more.

