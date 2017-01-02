Mississippi State women's basketball makes more history with #4 ranking

Press Release from Mississippi State Athletics

Mississippi State women's basketball made more history Monday as it rose to a program-best No. 4 in this week's Associated Press Top 25 Poll.



The Bulldogs earned the ranking after opening SEC play with a 74-48 win against LSU on Sunday. That victory improved the Bulldogs to 15-0 overall, the second-best start in program history. State remains the SEC's only undefeated team and one of just three teams in the nation without a loss.



State's record ranking comes in its 45th-straight week in the poll, the eighth-longest active streak in the nation. That total is the third-most consecutive weeks in the ranking by an SEC team.



Vic Schaefer's team won its SEC opener for the third year in a row behind a double-double of 24 points and 12 rebounds from Victoria Vivians. Chinwe Okorie added her best effort in an SEC game, tallying 17 points.



The duo helped Mississippi State shoot 57.1 percent from the field, the program's best effort in an SEC game since Feb. 16, 2003.



State owns the second-best start in program history, and it seeks to continue it Thursday as it travels to Arkansas for a 7 p.m. tip. The contest will be broadcast online on SEC Network +.



The highest ranked league team in the poll, the Bulldogs sit one spot ahead of South Carolina. Kentucky slipped to 24th, while Tennessee, MSU's opponent on Sunday in Knoxville, landed just outside the poll.

AP Women's Basketball Poll Week 9

RANK TEAM RECORD POINTS FIRST PLACE BALLOTS PREVIOUS 1 UConn 13-0 825 33 33 1 2 Baylor 13-1 781 0 33 3 3 Maryland 13-1 739 0 33 4 4 Mississippi State 15-0 714 0 33 5 5 South Carolina 11-1 691 0 33 6 6 Florida State 13-1 654 0 33 7 7 Notre Dame 12-2 651 0 33 2 8 Louisville 13-2 610 0 33 8 9 UCLA 11-2 551 0 33 10 10 Stanford 12-2 497 0 33 13 11 Ohio State 12-4 440 0 33 14 12 Washington 14-2 418 0 33 9 13 Duke 12-1 415 0 33 15 14 Miami (FL) 11-2 405 0 33 11 15 Texas 8-4 324 0 32 16 16 Oregon State 13-1 304 0 32 22 17 West Virginia 13-1 289 0 32 12 18 Virginia Tech 13-0 282 0 33 19 19 Arizona State 10-3 256 0 33 18 20 Oklahoma 11-3 160 0 30 24 20 California 13-1 160 0 32 21 22 South Florida 11-1 146 0 26 23 23 DePaul 10-4 88 0 24 NR 24 Kentucky 9-5 71 0 16 17 25 Kansas State 11-3 54 0 16 NR

Others receiving votes: Tennessee 42, Colorado 38, Syracuse 37, North Carolina State 26, Texas A&M 11, Utah 10, Ole Miss 6, Green Bay 5, Michigan 5, Southern Cal 5, Boise State 5, Northwestern 4, Marquette 3, Oklahoma State 2, Georgia Tech 1.

