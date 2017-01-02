Car gets stuck in flood waters at Monument Street viaduct

A driver ventured into a flooded Jackson viaduct after Monday's rains and quickly regret it.

The car became submerged at the Monument Street underpass.

Water surrounded the small compact and covered the doors and hood.

Jackson Police said no emergency rescues and those inside escaped.

Around 4 p.m., three men arrived to remove the car.

One man walked through the waters then jumped on the trunk and attached a cable.

In minutes, a truck was pulling the submerged car from the flood waters.

