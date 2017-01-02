Father killed, son shot; JPD officers recovering at hospital

Three JPD officers were injured in separate car wrecks while responding to a shooting that left one man dead and his son injured on Center Street near Oak Park Drive.

JPD said that by Tuesday morning, two of the three officers had been released from the hospital.

This is the city's first homicide of the year.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 37-year-old Horatio Hunt Sr. shot multiple times. He died at the scene.

Shortly thereafter, officers responded to UMMC regarding a subject arriving at the emergency room by private car after being shot. Authorities identified this man as 19-year-old Horatio Hunt Jr.

Hunt Jr. was shot once in the ear and is listed in stable condition.

Police believe that robbery was the motive of the shooting.

Authorities learned that both victims were in a car near the location where the shooting occurred. According to police, two black man identified as Jamonta Jackson aka "Out West Tay" and "Bae Bae" shot both victims during an apparent robbery.

The suspects fled the scene after the shooting in a white vehicle.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation, and/or the identity and/or location of the suspects involved in this incident, please call police at 601-960-1234 or 601-355-TIPS.

Three JPD officers were also injured in separate wrecks while responding to this shooting.

