Collision in rural Hinds County kills one, injures another

One person is dead and another seriously injured after a two vehicle crash in rural Hinds County.

It happened on Adams Station Road near Learned just after 6 p.m. Monday.

The driver of a Ford F-150 was traveling south and collided with a northbound Jeep.

The driver of the F-150 was killed on the scene and the driver of the Jeep was air-lifted to a local hospital.

Names have not been released and Sheriff Victor Mason said accident reconstructionists are working to determine the cause.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.