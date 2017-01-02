Mother files wrongful death lawsuit in Jackson teen's murder

On January 2, 57-year-old Wayne Mitchell Parish of Crystal Springs was indicted for shooting and killing a teenager he claims was breaking into his car.

Now the teenager's mother is filing a wrongful death lawsuit. On March 15, Yvette Mason-Sherman, mother of 17-year-old Charles McDonald, Jr. filed the lawsuit in the Hinds County Circuit Court against Parish and his boss and employer.

Sherman will address the media today at 9:30 a.m. with her attorneys from Tucker Moore Group at their Jackson offices.

Wayne Mitchell Parish was arrested Thursday by Hinds County deputies. He was indicted on one count of murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Charles McDonald last July in Jackson.

McDonald was being taken to the Juvenile Detention Center on McDowell Road by his mother when Parish and several employees at Performance Oil and Equipment said McDonald was trying to steal a car. Parish says McDonald lunged at him and Parish fired in self defense.

McDonald was shot multiple times. His mother, who witnessed the shooting, says she pleaded with Parish not to shoot her son.

Parish is being held in the Hinds County jail. No bond has been set.

