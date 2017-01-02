Simpson County recovering from tornado damage

Simpson County certainly felt the effects of today's severe weather, with tornadoes ripping apart trees and homes alike.

But the worst is over and crews worked all day on repairing as much as they could.

The Undersheriff says each of the major highways had portions that were blocked off at some point. Crews were sent out to Highways 13, 43, 28, and 49.

"But since then, all of the county crews have come out, all the law enforcement, and we've re-opened all the roads now, and I believe all the County Roads have been re-opened at this time," said Simpson County Undersheriff Scott Womack

Fortunately it seems the worst is over in Simpson County.

"Fortunately no one was injured," added Undersheriff Womack. "We had a little bit of property damage, and it looks like everything's been put back together and cleared out and we'll reassess it in the morning."

The Simpson County Sheriff's Office says they're throwing everything they've got - AMR, Fire Rescue, anything - to try to help clear up these roads, restore those power lines, try to make sure everyone is kept safe tonight in this weather.

