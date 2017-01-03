JSU women win 3rd straight game

Press Release from Jackson State Athletics

The Jackson State women’s basketball team won its third straight game and its Southwestern Athletic Conference opener by beating the Alabama A&M Lady Bulldogs 64-54 Monday night at the T.M. Elmore Gym.

Kierra Adams led JSU’s balanced scoring effort with 11 points on 4-6 shooting from the field. She also posted four blocked shots to go along with five rebounds. Sumer Williams and Maria Conyers-Jordan each followed with nine points and three other Lady Tigers scored eight points each.

The Lady Tigers, who led 36-19 at halftime, shot 49 percent from the field (24-49), while holding AAMU to 31.1 percent from the field (19-61). Jemeica Cobb and Ebony Johnson each scored 17 points in the losing effort.

JSU (7-4, 1-0) returns to action Wednesday, Jan. 4 when the Lady Tigers travel to Montgomery, Ala. to face Alabama State in SWAC action.