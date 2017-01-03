This Morning on WLBT: Legislators return to the Capitol

Good morning! Now that the new year has begun, lawmakers will return to the State Capitol for the next legislative session. This morning we'll take a look at some of the issues they're expected to tackle.

As Jackson police investigate the city's first homicide of the new year, they were called to another shooting overnight. We'll have the details.

After a wet Monday, expect a spring-like afternoon -- but winter returns after that. Meteorologist Heather Sophia will have the First Alert Forecast all morning long.

Join us on WLBT from 5-7 and on Fox 40 from 7-9. We're up to the minute the minute you're up!

If you won't be near a television, you can always watch our live or most recent newscast online by clicking here.