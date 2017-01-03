JFD arson investigator on paid leave after shooting burglar in l - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

JFD arson investigator on paid leave after shooting burglar in leg

Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
An off-duty Jackson Fire Department arson investigator shot a burglar in the leg at his Jackson home on Beechwood Drive.

He is now on paid administrative leave.

According to Jackson police, the burglar, 33-year-old Reginald Harvey was trying to burglarize a storage shed on the property of the arson investigator.

Harvey is facing possible charges after his release from the hospital. He is in stable condition right now.

We will update this as soon as we know more information.

