Many counties reporting damage after storms rip through MS

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

According to MEMA, many counties are reporting damage after severe weather struck Mississippi Monday.

So far, no injuries are being reported. Monday, 20,000 customers were without power.

Counties reporting damage:

·       Claiborne: Trees and power lines down.

·       Clarke: Trees and power lines down.

·       Copiah: Home and Sweetwater United Methodist Church damaged, trees and power lines down.

·       Covington: Homes damaged, trees and power lines down.

·       Forrest: Flash flooding and trees down.

·       Jefferson: Trees down.

·       Jones: Trees down.

·       Perry: Trees and power lines down.

·       Lamar: Trees and power lines down.

·       Lauderdale: Home damaged, trees and power lines down.

·       Lawrence: Trees and power lines down.

·       Lincoln: Home damaged and trees and power lines down near Brookhaven.

·       Marion: Home damaged, trees and power lines down.

·       Pearl River: Trees and power lines down.

·       Pike: Homes damaged, trees and power lines down.

·       Simpson: Homes and chicken houses damaged near Mendenhall.

·       Smith: Trees down and power outages.

·       Walthall: Homes damaged, trees and power lines down.

