External phone lines back in service at Hinds Co. Sheriff's Dept.

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
HINDS COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The external phone lines for the Hinds County Sheriff's Department are back in service after being down this morning.

This is the office at 407 E. Pascagoula Street in Jackson.

If you need to reach the office, please call 601-974-2900.

