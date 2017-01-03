External phone lines back in service at Hinds Co. Sheriff's Dept.

BREAKING Posted: Thursday, April 6 2017 9:26 PM EDT 2017-04-07 01:26:20 GMT Updated: Thursday, April 6 2017 10:56 PM EDT 2017-04-07 02:56:41 GMT The United States has launched 60 missiles at a Syrian air base after a chemical weapons attack. (Source: CNN)
Tomahawk missiles were fired from ships in the Mediterranean Sea.
April the Giraffe Updated: Thursday, April 6 2017 6:09 AM EDT 2017-04-06 10:09:49 GMT
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.
Posted: Thursday, April 6 2017 8:40 AM EDT 2017-04-06 12:40:57 GMT Updated: Thursday, April 6 2017 9:06 AM EDT 2017-04-06 13:06:36 GMT
The voluntary recall targets Ventolin HFA (albuterol sulfate) Inhalation Aerosol, distributed via prescription nationwide.
Posted: Thursday, April 6 2017 10:58 PM EDT 2017-04-07 02:58:47 GMT Updated: Thursday, April 6 2017 10:58 PM EDT 2017-04-07 02:58:47 GMT A California woman accused of killing the father of her two children is expected to be released from jail after posting an unprecedented $35 million bail raised by wealthy friends, family and business associates with ties to China. Posted: Thursday, April 6 2017 11:19 PM EDT 2017-04-07 03:19:00 GMT Updated: Thursday, April 6 2017 11:19 PM EDT 2017-04-07 03:19:00 GMT President Donald Trump is suggesting that Syrian President Bashar Assad may have to leave power following a chemical weapons attack. Posted: Wednesday, April 5 2017 3:58 PM EDT 2017-04-05 19:58:52 GMT Updated: Thursday, April 6 2017 7:00 PM EDT 2017-04-06 23:00:09 GMT
Police in Fresno, CA, identified a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m., but aren't releasing her name because she may have been a victim of a crime.
Posted: Thursday, April 6 2017 10:58 PM EDT 2017-04-07 02:58:39 GMT Updated: Thursday, April 6 2017 10:58 PM EDT 2017-04-07 02:58:39 GMT The Latest: Israel's defense minister 'certain' forces of Syria's Assad carried out deadly chemical attack. Source: WAFB
A disease that has been killing deer across the country for more than 50 years is posing a serious threat to Louisiana wildlife.
Kelly Schmahl (Kicks for Kelly)
Classmates and sorority sisters rallied around a former Northern Kentucky student in her battle against stage 3 gastrointestinal cancer, but police now believe she never had cancer.
Posted: Thursday, April 6 2017 11:48 AM EDT 2017-04-06 15:48:32 GMT Updated: Thursday, April 6 2017 11:48 AM EDT 2017-04-06 15:48:32 GMT Indian police are reviewing reports of missing children to try to identify a girl who was found living in a forest with a group of monkeys.