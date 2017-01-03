18-year-old, two juveniles charged in carjacking/chase

On Monday, January 2, just before 8 p.m., Jackson Police Officers responded to Texaco Gas Station at 3140 Woodrow Wilson after reports of a carjacking.

When officers arrived, they learned that the victim was sitting in his car at a red light near Bailey Ave. and Woodrow Wilson Blvd, when three unidentified black men jumped into his car.

One of the suspects had a handgun.

The suspects made the victim drive to another location where the victim was able to escape and seek help.

The suspects took the victim’s Buick LeSabre and his personal belongings before fleeing the scene.

The victim sustained an injury to his lower back after being cut with a blunt object. He was transported for medical treatment and is in stable condition at this time.

On Tuesday, January 3, DART officers observed the victim’s carjacked car on Utica Street.

Three men were inside the car. Officers initiated a traffic stop and the occupants fled the scene on foot.

Officers were able to detain the three occupants after a brief foot chase.

18-year-old Martavious Powell and two unidentified juveniles were transported for questioning.

Powell was charged with carjacking, kidnapping, aggravated assault and armed robbery of an individual.

The juvenile occupants were charged with trespassing in a stolen auto.

This incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.