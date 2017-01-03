Jackson State guard Edric Dennis named the SWAC Player of the Week

Press Release from the Southwestern Athletic Conference

Jackson State guard Edric Dennis has been named Southwestern Athletic Conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week for his exceptional performance during week eight of the regular season.



Edric Dennis

Jackson State

Guard

So. | 6-3 | 188 lbs. | Dallas, Texas



Dennis lit up Fisk University for a career-high 36 points to go with five assists and four rebounds during Jackson State's 94-62 victory over the Bulldogs on Dec. 30. The sophomore followed that effort with a 22-point, five-board outing in the Tigers' 63-51 win at Alabama A&M on Jan. 2.



Dennis' 36-point outburst is the first 30-point game by a Tiger in six seasons. The Dallas native currently leads the team with 16.1 points per game and has scored in double figures for 11 of the Tigers' 14 games played this season.

