4 justices take oath of office for Mississippi Supreme Court

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - One new justice and three returning ones have been sworn in to the nine-member Mississippi Supreme Court.

Justice Bobby Chamberlin of Hernando is a former circuit judge who was elected to the state's highest court in November. He succeeds former Justice Ann Lamar of Senatobia, who retired.

Chamberlin took his oath Tuesday, moments after Justices Jim Kitchens of Crystal Springs, James Maxwell of Oxford and Dawn Beam of Sumrall took theirs.

Justices serve eight-year terms.

Chamberlin will have a ceremonial swearing-in Sunday at the DeSoto County Courthouse in Hernando.

Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr. says that as circuit judge, Chamberlin "presided over the largest and, I think, most effective drug court in the state."

Chamberlin was elected to the state Senate in 1999 and was appointed circuit judge in 2004.

