Mississippi Trade Mart changes on hand in 2017

A change of landscape is on the horizon at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.

The last $10 million of a $30 million bond bill should be issued this year.

The facelift will include tearing down the Trade Mart to make room for bigger and better trade shows in the Capitol City.

Mississippi Department of Agriculture Commissioner Cindy Hyde-Smith says a new trade mart will be attached to the Coliseum, offering 40,000 more square feet of space for events.

Groundbreaking for construction is set for the Fall of 2017.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved