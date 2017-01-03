Cleanup underway after storm damage in Copiah County

A big cleanup is ahead in Copiah County after a possible tornado swept through the area. Now storm victims are picking up the pieces after a devastating storm.

A 1-2 punch from Mother Nature all but destroyed an 184-year-old church, leaving parishioners shocked, saddened and searching for a new place to worship.

“I got a text and told me to get to the church that it was gone and when my family and I came, it is just terrible,” said parishioner Sheila Gill.

Gill stood at the altar of Sweetwater United Methodist Church in the Wesson Community - one of the only sections still intact after the church was moved off its foundation.

“It took a lot of power and mighty winds to take this building up and just move it, and to twist and break the walls,” said Parishioner Teresa Beeson.

Beeson helped salvage and clean up the mess the storm left behind.

“As our pastor preached on Sunday, he preached on fear and we had no fear as we sat there, not even knowing that was our last Sunday,” said Beeson.

Surrounding the small church were hundreds of downed trees and power lines. A couple of miles down the road, the roofs were also torn off several chicken houses.

Sharon Waltman's husband was here when it happened.

“He got about halfway on the other side on those feed bins and he saw tin and wood flying behind him and it was shaking his truck pretty bad,” said Waltman.

There have been no reports of injuries in the county.

The National Weather Service spent the day looking into whether a tornado touched down in the area.

