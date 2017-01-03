Suspects still on the run after killing father, shooting son in ear

Jackson police are still searching for two suspects involved in a shooting Monday evening. Horatio Hunt Senior was killed at Center Street and Oak Park Drive, and his son was shot in the ear.

The family is still in disbelief over what has happened. His mother saw him just three hours before he was robbed and killed.

"He turned around, and he said, 'Momma you know, I love you so much,'" said Leisa Hunt, Horatio Hunt Senior's mother. "And I told him that I love him too."

His son was with him during the incident, and was shot in the ear - the bullet went through the back of his head.

"Yeah, it's ringing," said Horatio Hunt Junior in an exclusive interview. "I can hear you out this ear, but if you come over here I can't really hear you."

Jackson police are still searching for the suspects; 19-year-old Jamonta Jackson and another man who goes by the alias "Bae-Bae".

"I righteously don't know what we're going to do at this moment," said Melanie Puckett, a close friend of Horatio, Senior. "I'm hoping his son come out of this on top."

"He was there for me, you know what I'm saying? Just, my joy, somebody to make me laugh. Even when I'm mad or upset and stuff, he still had me," added Horatio Jr.

The family has set up a Meal Train website. You can go to the Mean Train website if you'd like to donate food to help out the family.

