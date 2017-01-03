Defense rests in Hinds County District Attorney trial

Tomahawk missiles were fired from ships in the Mediterranean Sea.More >>
Two teenage girls died Wednesday afternoon after falling from a floor of the Camelot By the Sea Hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to officials. Coroner Robert Edge confirmed that the deceased are a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, both Myrtle Beach High School students. Their identities will be released later, Coroner Edge said.
