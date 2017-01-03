Defense rests in Hinds County District Attorney trial

The conspiracy and bribery case of Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith could soon be in the hands of the jury.

Smith was indicted on hindering the prosecution of criminal defendant Christopher Butler.

Tuesday was day nine of the trial and Smith's lawyer Jim Waide wrapped up his defense today.

Christopher Butler's brother, Derek McDonald, Butler's mother Evia Butler and Jackson Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes all took the stand for the defense.

His family testified that he was threatened and they were concerned for his safety.

Stokes told the jury that Butler wrote him from jail saying that the AG's office was threatening him to testify against Smith.

Stokes read the letter to his radio audience and invited Smith on the show.

"This letter is basically saying that if he did not give information against the district attorney that they were going to raise his bond and put more charges on him," Stokes told the court.

After Stokes testified, AG prosecutors read text messages between Smith and former Assistant District Attorney Ivon Johnson that said Smith wrote the letter Butler mailed to Stokes.

Smith did not take the stand in his defense.

The defense then rested.

AG prosecutors brought Robert "Too Sweet" Henderson back to the stand as a rebuttal witness.

Henderson again talked about receiving money from Smith and a taped FBI conversation between him and Ivon Johnson.

Closing arguments get underway Wednesday.

