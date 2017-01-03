Mississippi lawmakers return to Capitol for 2017 legislative session

Lawmakers are back in Jackson for the start of the legislative session. The House and Senate gaveled in at noon.

They'll have a lot to cover in the next three months. Tuesday was mostly roll calls and introductions but the first deadline is just more than a week away.

There seemed to be a consensus that education would be a top priority this session.

There was a jump start on a potential rewrite of the public education funding formula in the fall. That's when the non-profit EdBuild was hired. The expectation was that a recommendation would be ready before the session. It's not. And Democrats say it could be a red flag.

"It could be a red flag for the whole thing," said Representative Tom Miles. "One thing is that they may not have had time to deal with the problem yet. Two is, after they got in there it could've been a lot worse than I actually thought it was going to be when they started touring some of the school districts."

Even those who are pro-EdBuild are now saying they don't consider it a "delay".

"We're not anxious about it," noted Representative Mark Baker. "The session is starting today. I expect will have the information in a timely manner and will be able to move forward with it."

"We're not going to make a hasty decision just so we can say we made a decision," added Speaker Philip Gunn. "Whatever decision we make we want to be right. And if we get it done this session, good. And if it takes us longer, we're willing to do that as well."

Governor Phil Bryant agreed. "I appreciate the fact that they're not rushing this," said the Governor. "I'm sure they could've gotten a report on somebody's desk But would it have been a thorough and complete report?"

We will continue to follow the legislation that will have the biggest potential impact on you and your family.

Copyright 2016 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.