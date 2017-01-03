Suspect in shooting of teenager turns himself in - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Suspect in shooting of teenager turns himself in

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The suspect in the shooting of a teenager has turned himself in. 

20-year-old Marcquest Wells turned himself in to police headquarters Tuesday evening.

Wells was wanted for a December 13 shooting where a 16-year-old was shot in the leg on Eagle Drive in Jackson.

Wells has been charged with aggravated assault. 

According to police, a fight led to the shooting. 

