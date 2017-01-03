Suspect in shooting of teenager turns himself in

The suspect in the shooting of a teenager has turned himself in.

20-year-old Marcquest Wells turned himself in to police headquarters Tuesday evening.

In custody-Marcquest Wells-20, turned himself on at police hq this evening. He's charged w/ aggravated assault. No further information. https://t.co/g0x6uNTTAi — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) January 4, 2017

Wells was wanted for a December 13 shooting where a 16-year-old was shot in the leg on Eagle Drive in Jackson.

READ MORE: Teenager shot in the leg; JPD searching for suspect

Wells has been charged with aggravated assault.

According to police, a fight led to the shooting.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.