Carjackings in Jackson common; officers warn residents to still be aware

Jackson officers were called out to two carjackings this week, a crime they've dealt with 110 times over the past year. The most recent time was Wednesday, January 3rd.

Three suspects, who carjacked a white Buick on Monday night decided to ditch the stolen car and take off on foot after being spotted near Newton and Utica Streets. 18-year-old Martavious Powell is now charged with carjacking, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and kidnapping. The other two arrested are underage and are facing charges of trespassing in a stolen car.

"If someone finds themselves the victim of a carjacking, we strongly urge you not to put up a fight," said Jackson police officer Chelsea Gross. "Just try to get as much information as you can about the suspect, call the police, and give your vehicle description."

Officers say the three men carjacked the Buick driver at a red light. An action, they say, isn't typical for the crime. Instead, they report most carjackings come from drivers that are coming or going from their home or while they are in the parking lot of a business.

"If you are at a red light, go ahead and keep your doors locked at all times," Officer Gross suggested. "Once you pull up at your residence or businesses already have your keys in your hand. Don't be occupied on your cell phone. Be aware of your surroundings."

JPD officers are on the look out again for 16-year-old Marcus Thompson. He is one of two suspects identified in the carjacking that happened last Wednesday. The one where an officer was grazed by a bullet. Thompson turned himself into the Hinds County Sheriff's Office yesterday, but after questioning he was let go.

Officers say now they can't find the teenager who is being charged with armed robbery and auto theft.

