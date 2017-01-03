MBI issues Silver Alert for 75-year-old Laurel man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Clifton Allie Nathanial Lowe of Laurel.

Lowe is described as a white man five feet, eight inches tall, weighing 183 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue flannel shirt and blue jeans.

Lowe was last seen January 2 around 6:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Flynt Road in Laurel.

He was driving a gray 2016 Nissan Versa bearing Mississippi license plate JQS 484.

Family members say Lowe suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Clifton Allie Nathanial Lowe, contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at 601-422-9512.

