Coming up on WLBT: Natchez police investigate a double murder

Two people are killed in Natchez. We'll tell you what we know at the top of the hour.

Authorities are hoping you can help them find a 75 year old missing man from Laurel. We'll have his picture when you join us.

Lawmakers will discuss hot topics items on the minds of MS residents including our roads and bridges. We'll have a live report at 6 on the tax commission meeting.

See you in 10.

~Joy