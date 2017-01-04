One killed, another injured in Natchez shooting

One man was killed, and another injured in a Natchez shooting Tuesday night around 11 p.m.

According to Natchez Police Sgt. Jerry Ford, a man named Lee Raymond Smith Jr. was shot and killed. Another man, Kejuan Thompson, was shot multiple times.

Smith died on the scene and Thompson was taken to the hospital. According to police, his condition is unknown right now.

According to Sgt. Ford, the two men were getting out of a car on East Franklin Street when the shooting happened. It is unclear if the shooter drove up and shot the men, or was already in the area.

Smith and Thompson are half brothers.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 601-442-5000 or the Natchez Police Department at 601-445-5565.

Sgt. Ford said this is still an active information. We will update this story if we learn any new information.

