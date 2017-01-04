Armed robbery suspect from KY could be in Yazoo City

The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for two armed robberies in Lexington, Kentucky.

Investigators with the Lexington Police Department have identified 22-year-old Orlando T. Wright of Yazoo City as the person responsible for an armed robbery of an Advance America store and Gamestop store in Lexington.

U.S. Marshal's believe that Orlando Wright may have returned to the Yazoo City area and is hiding out.

Anyone with information that leads to the positive location and arrest of this individual would be eligible for a reward of up to $2500.00.

If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website. You can also use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com.

