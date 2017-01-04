Volunteer at nursing home arrested for fondling vulnerable person

According to Attorney General Jim Hood, a Brookhaven man has been arrested for fondling a vulnerable adult.

53-year-old James Henry Cason turned himself in last week.

He is charged with one count of fondling a vulnerable person. The indictment accused Cason of touching the buttocks of a resident for the purpose of gratifying his lust while working as a volunteer at a nursing center in Brookhaven.

If he is convicted, Cason will face up to 15 years and up to $5000 in fines.

We will update this as soon as we get more information.

