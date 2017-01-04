Yazoo City Walmart now hiring

A Walmart is expected to open in Yazoo City in March, and the store is taking applications now.

City Hall says you can visit the hiring center in the McDade's shopping center at 748 15th Street in Yazoo City to fill out an application. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8am to 4pm.

The Walmart Supercenter is going up on Grand Avenue near the Hampton Inn.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.