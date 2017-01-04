Bloodhound joins Simpson Co. Deputy force

Simpson County Deputies have a new member on their team!

Montana is a bloodhound puppy. When the 14-week-old K-9 matures, she will be used to track people like missing persons or escapees. The Sheriff's Department will also use Montana to assist other agencies in their searches.

Montana was donated by a family who breeds bloodhounds. She will start working in the next few weeks.

