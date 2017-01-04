Ridgeland PD needs public's help finding NYE armed robber - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Ridgeland PD needs public's help finding NYE armed robber

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Source: Lt. Tony Willridge Source: Lt. Tony Willridge
RIDGELAND, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Ridgeland police department is asking for the public's help identifying a New Years Eve armed robber. 

On Saturday, December 31, a masked man walked into a the Hallmark Cleaners at 515 Pear Orchard Road in Ridgeland demanding money.

He indicated that he had a handgun and demanded the cashiers unlock and open the cash drawers.

The burglar got away on foot.

Police are describing the burglar as a man wearing a dark jacket and blue jeans.  Even though he didn't actually show that he had a handgun, he should still be considered armed and dangerous.

If you recognize this man, please contact authorities.

