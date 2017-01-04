MDOC trusty escapes, wrecks and dies

A Mississippi Department of Corrections Trusty has died after he stole a county truck, escaped and wrecked on New Year's Eve.

"During the check, that's when deputies received a call about an accident that had occurred," Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee said.

According to Sheriff Lee, Stanley Rideout wrecked on Highway 481 and Irby Road in Scott County.

He was thrown from the truck and was seriously injured. He died from his injuries Wednesday morning.

This is currently under investigation.

"He could have been in there by himself and we're thinking that's how he found the keys," Sheriff Lee said. "Or if the keys were left. This is an investigation into all of the policies and procedures that we have here also."

While investigators are calling this an escape, family members of Rideout's say it just doesn't make sense.

"He came home but there were other weekends," Rideout's niece Terra said. "He knew his way around here. Didn't nobody know they way around here, so since he's from here they would send him to come pick up packages."

Rideout's Family claims deputies, also, never notified them about the wreck or his death.

