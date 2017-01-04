Ridgeland Police searching for person of interest in armed robbery

Ridgeland Police are searching for a person of interest after an armed robbery at an apartment complex.

Marc Anthony Jim Jr. is wanted for questioning regarding an armed robbery at a Ridgeland apartment complex on December 31.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Marc Anthony Jim Jr. is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477) or Ridgeland Police Detective Sergeant Brett Bertucci at (601) 856-2121.

