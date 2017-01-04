Judge declares mistrial in DA Robert Shuler Smith case

The judge has declared a mistrial in the conspiracy case of Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith.

Special Judge Larry Roberts made the announcement sometime before 4 p.m., Wednesday. The jury had only deliberated a couple of hours.

In the course of roughly two hours, the Judge Roberts was alerted to a juror's to misconduct.

State prosecutors and defense attorney Jim Waide made their final pleas to the jury on Wednesday, the tenth day of the Smith trial. Smith took part in the closing arguments, addressing the jury and trying to convince them of his innocence.

Smith, choosing not to testify, but telling jurors, in his closing arguments, it's been one lie after the other.

"This is a high-tech lynching," Smith said.

Prosecutors accuse Smith of plotting with former Assistant District Attorney Ivon Johnson to hinder prosecution of a criminal defendant named Christopher Butler, Smith saying Butler was innocent.

Waide said he was disappointed the jury was unable to come to an agreement.

"There was a comment came out that a juror had some prior opinion of Robert," said Waide." A note came out from the jury to that affect".

The state contends that Smith is guilty of consulting, advising and counseling criminal defendant Christopher Butler.

A big portion of the state's evidence centered on Smith's attempts to indict officials who kept him from dismissing charges against Butler.

The note asked the judge, "What do we do about a juror who has previous knowledge of Robert Smith and has a previously formed opinion of him and is basing her verdict on previous knowledge and opinion instead of current evidence."

Attorney General Jim Hood released a statement on the mistrial saying:

“I am disappointed that the jury was deadlocked in this case, but a mistrial was the only appropriate result after learning that a juror sat silently during jury questioning before the trial, even though that juror knew the defendant. Unfortunately, we learned after a 2-1/2 week trial that a juror talked during deliberations about having known the defendant. A juror takes an oath to answer questions posed to them by the Court and the lawyers. Consequently, this case will need to be presented to another Hinds County jury as soon as possible. Any inappropriate conduct will be appropriately addressed. Jury service is the responsibility for all of us as citizens, and justice in any jurisdiction depends upon the integrity, courage and honesty of the citizens who sit on juries.”

RELATED: Nearly 20 subpoenas issued in DA Robert Shuler Smith's case

Hinds DA's trial finishes 8th day

Hinds County DA indicted on felony charges

The court has set another trial for June 12.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.