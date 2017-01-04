Some taxpayer refunds could be delayed by IRS

The IRS is cracking down on fraudulent tax filers and taxpayers who filed early to get a quick refund, can't bank on that happening this year.

Beginning in 2017, Uncle Sam is deliberately delaying refunds for those that claim earned income or additional child tax credits.

The new law means tax refunds will be delayed until the end of February as the IRS reviews filings for potential cheaters.

This new law requires the IRS to hold the entire refund, even the portion not associated with the earned income or additional child tax credits.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.